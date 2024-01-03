Coast Guard DG visits Coast Guard’s activities for election

Coast Guard Director General Rear Admiral Ashraful Haque Chowdhury on Tuesday visited the Coast Guard’s activities to maintain law and order in Khulna in the 12th parliamentary election.

According to the Election Commission’s directive, the Bangladesh Coast Guard is working with mobile and striking force from December 25 to January 2021 to maintain the overall peace and order of the four coastal unions.

In this regard, the Director General of Bangladesh visited the Coast Guard to maintain the overall law and order in the constituency under the Bangladesh Coast Guard West Zone.

Bangladesh Coast Guard Director General said under the direction of the Election Commission, the Bangladesh Coast Guard is always active in creating a free, fair and neutral election environment.

Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taki, a media officer at the Coast Guard Headquarters, said in addition to other law enforcement agencies in the 12th parliamentary election, the Bangladesh Coast Guard has been serving as a mobile team/striking force to provide overall support to the local administration during the election period and after the elections.