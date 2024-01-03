Fakhrul’s bail hearing deferred to one week

The High Court has deferred one week the hearing on a rule regarding BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s bail in a case filed over attack on Chief Justice’s official residence on October 28.

An HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin on Wednesday set the new date for hearing following a time petition by Fakhrul’s lawyer Waliur Rahman.

Senior BNP-backed lawyers are observing a court boycott across the country. For this, they did not take part in today’s hearing.

On December 7, last year, the same bench issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should not be granted bail in a case. The government was asked to respond to the rule within a week.

On October 29, police filed a case with Ramna Police Station on charges of vandalism and attack on the Chief Justice’s residence during a BNP rally on October 28.

The BNP secretary general was arrested in the case on October 29. Later, a bail petition was filed with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka. The court sent him to jail rejecting his bail petition.