Media Centre set up at Sonargaon Hotel

An election media centre has been set up at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital to assist local and foreign journalists, and observers in collecting the results of the 12th parliamentary elections and other information.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal opened the media center at Sonargaon Hotel in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Election Commissioners (EC) Brig Gen Md Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd), Rashida Sultana, Md. Alamgir, Md. Anisur Rahman, Foreign Ministry’s Senior Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Information Ministry’s Senior Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Election Commission Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam, Principal Information Officer Md. Shahinoor Mia and top officials of the information and broadcasting ministry and foreign ministry were present at the launching of the media center.

After opening the Media Center, the CEC said, “The Election Commission has developed an election management app to know percentage of casting votes in every two hours.” Anyone can know the voting percentage through the newly introduced apps, he added.