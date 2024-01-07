Nahid wins, Shamsher Mobin comes in third in Sylhet-6

Awami League candidates, including former minister Nurul Islam Nahid, have won five out of six constituencies in Sylhet.

Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, a former BNP minister and incumbent chairman of the Trinamool BNP, came in third in Nahid’s Sylhet-6 seat in the national polls held on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, Nahid bagged 57,758 votes while Shamsher polled 10,000 votes.

Second-placed independent candidate Sarwar Hossain, former president of the Awami League’s overseas unit in Canada, got 39,488 votes.

Masuk Uddin Ahmad, the Awami League candidate for Sylhet-5, lost to independent aspirant Maulana Husam Uddin Chowdhury.

The other winners in Sylhet are Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen of Sylhet-1, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury of Sylhet-2, Habibur Rahman of Sylhet-3, and Expatriates’ Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad of Sylhet-4.