National Quinoa Day: Recipe ideas to celebrate this superfood

Whether it’s your nutritionist or influencers on your social media account, quinoa is a superfood or, rather, a ‘pseudo-grain’ recommended by all. Though it has been a part of the human diet for centuries, it was not until a few years ago that it gained huge popularity as a superfood in the global health sector. The nutritional content of quinoa, containing several amino acids, fiber, and protein, is what makes it the perfect replacement for rice. As we mark January 16 as National Quinoa Day, especially in Western countries, here are some quinoa recipe ideas that you can try without compromising on flavor and health.

Quinoa Upma

Upma is the classic Indian breakfast that we all love. Easy to make and convenient to carry, upma is often a breakfast and lunch staple for many. Suji is a gluten-friendly food; hence, if you want a better alternative or want to try something different without compromising convenience and taste, replace it with quinoa. A super nutrient-dense dish made using fresh seasonal veggies, Indian spice mixes, and quinoa, quinoa upma is hearty and healthy.

Quinoa Avocado Salad

Do you want something quick for breakfast, which would be well-balanced but would take hardly a few minutes? Quinoa salads are a powerhouse of nutrients and minerals that would help you get going for the day. Avocado quinoa is made using fresh avocado and microwaved quinoa; add your choice of cucumber, cherry tomato, or protein and sprinkle a bit of cheese.

Quinoa Pulao

You love pulao, but you are on a restricted diet that amounts to no or very little rice. Well, what if we told you that you do not have to give up on your comfort food? Quinoa pulao, made using fresh veggies and very little oil, is the perfect dish to go for on cozy winter afternoons. Rich in fiber and protein and with a potentially low glycemic index, even diabetic patients can enjoy this hearty meal.

Quinoa Tacos

If your lunch is equivalent to sad sandwiches and oily street-side food, we have a solution for you. Quinoa tacos are the perfect, easy recipes that do not require a lot of time but taste delectable. First, prepare the quinoa, bake it with spices, stuff it on a crispy taco, and layer it with some salsa and cheese. Voila, your homemade crispy quinoa taco is ready!

Absolutely healthy, flavorsome, and nutrient-packed, quinoa is a cult favorite among health enthusiasts. Try out these recipes; we promise you will be amazed at how good they are! Happy National Quinoa Day.