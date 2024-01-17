Mirza Fakhrul gets bail in another case

A court in Dhaka has granted bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in another case filed with the city’s Paltan Police Station.

Dhaka’s Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Huque passed the order on Wednesday granting bail to Mirza Fakhrul after a hearing on his bail plea.

Earlier on January 10, Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin granted bail to Mirza Fakhrul in nine, out of 11 cases, filed with the city’s Ramna and Paltan police stations. At that same time, the court set January 10 for further hearing on his bail plea.

With Wednesday’s bail, Mirza Fakhrul was granted bail in 10, out of 11, cases filed over the clashes between police and BNP men and alleged attacks on different establishments, including the residence of the chief justice at Kakrail in the capital, around BNP’s October 28 grand rally at Nayapaltan.

However, the BNP secretary general will not get released from jail now as he did not get bail in a case filed over sabotage yet.