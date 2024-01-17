Sunak and Starmer clash over Rwanda plan at PMQs ahead of key vote

Rishi Sunak came under attack from Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday ahead of a crunch vote on the Government’s Rwanda Bill.

The Labour leader criticised the PM over the 4,250 people identified for removal from the UK that the Home Office has lost contact with and branded the flagship immigration policy a “farce”.

It comes as Mr Sunak is battling to save his Rwanda Bill after 60 Tory MPs revolted against the plan and senior Tory MPs Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith dramatically quit as Conservative Party deputy chairmen on Tuesday night to join the rebels.

The hardliners want to force through amendments designed to toughen up the Bill and make it harder for asylum seekers to appeal against deportation to the African nation.

At least four Conservative MPs, including former cabinet ministers Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman, have said they are prepared to vote against the policy if it is not strengthened.

But despite the rebellion, and the blow to Mr Sunak’s authority, Downing Street remains confident that the Bill as a whole will pass in a vote on Wednesday evening.