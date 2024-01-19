Abdus Shahid for increasing agricultural inputs assistances for farmers

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdus Shahid has said agricultural inputs assistances, including quality seeds and fertilizers, will be increased for growers enhancing crops production.

He was addressing a mass reception ceremony at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar this afternoon.

Awami League’s Sreemangal and Kamalganj units and other organizations accorded reception to Abdus Shahid, who has been elected member of parliament for seven times from Moulvibazar-4 constituency, for getting the charge of agriculture ministry.

Noting that there are evil syndicates behind price hike, the minister said they would try to find out effective method to break these syndicates and prevent hoarders.

Later, the minister said distributed warm clothes among cold-hit people and tea workers at Fulchhara tea garden.