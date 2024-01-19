Fugitive death row convict held in Sylhet

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday night arrested a man, who was sentenced to death in a double murder case filed in Shahporan Police Station in Sylhet district in 2016.

The convict is Md Shipon Ahmed, a resident of Subid Bazaar area in the city.

RAB-9 Senior ASP Afsan-Al-Mamun confirmed the matted on Friday afternoon.

RAB-9 officials said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite forced conducted a raid at around 8 pm last night in Dakhin Surma area in the city and arrested him, who was awarded death sentence by a Sylhet court in 2023 over Tapu and Raju murder case.

Later, the arrested was handed over to Airport Police Station, added the RAB official.