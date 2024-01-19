Salman F Rahman appointed honorary adviser to PM Sheikh Hasina

Salman Fazlur Rahman has been appointed as an honorary adviser to the prime minister.

It was informed through a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

According to the notification, Salman F Rahman will get the position of minister while holding the post of honorary adviser.

Meanwhile, he was elected Member of Parliament in Dhaka-1 (Dohar-Nawabganj) Constituency in the 12th National Parliament Election on January 7.

Earlier, he had been elected MP from Dhaka-1 (Dohar-Nawabganj) Constituency in the 11th parliamentary election. Then he was appointed to the post of adviser on private industry and investment to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.