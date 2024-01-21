Around 300 BCL men sued over attack upazila health complex

A case was filed against 250 to 300 activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), a student wing of ruling Awami League, over reportedly attacking Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex on Saturday night after the death of four BCL activists in an accident.

Dr Md Salahuddin Mia, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer, as a plaintiff filed the case against 250 to 300 unnamed BCL men on Saturday night as the activists of local Awami League and its student body vandalised the health complex.

During that time two ambulances, hospital furniture, and various emergency department equipment were vandalised, hospital sources said.

They also mentioned that the activists also beat up the on duty doctors and torched a car parked in the garage of the hospital.

The activists on Saturday first came to the emergency department of the hospital with the bodies of two people after the accident on Friday night.

The duty doctor of the emergency department declared both of them dead. A few minutes later, they came with two other bodies. Both of them were already dead. So there was really nothing we could do, they added.

The duty doctor showed ECG reports in front of the BCL leaders and activists that they died before being brought to the hospital.

But the BCL men were not eager to accept it and out of anger they beat up the doctor.

Meanwhile, Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Police Station, said the relatives of the deceased carried out the attack out of emotion. He said they will take legal action in this regard.

Four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) died after a microbus carrying them plunged into a roadside ditch on the Sylhet-Tamabil road under Jaintapur upazila on January 19.