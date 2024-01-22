Gayeshwar gets bail in 6 cases

The High Court on Monday granted bail to BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy in six separate cases, including the Chief Justice’s residence attack case.

A HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Goni and Justice Ahmed Sohel on Monday granted the bail till March 25.

His lawyer advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury confirmed the matter to the media.

On October 28 last year, BNP men allegedly attacked the residence of the chief justice during their party’s grand rally in the city’s Nayapaltan area. A member of police was stabbed to death and Razarbagh police hospital was set on fire on the day.

Later, police filed the cases over the incidents.