Sylhet transport workers Announcement strike 10 February

With the aim of withdrawing the false cases from the workers and releasing the arrested persons and realizing various demands, a huge human chain was organized under the initiative of Sylhet District Bus, Minibus, Coach, Microbus Workers Union Reg No-B-1418 under the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation.

On Sunday at 3 pm, this human chain was organized at Court Point in the city.

Speakers in the human chain raised 3 demands. The demands are that in road accident cases the non-veil-avul section should be replaced by the veil-avul section (Section 304B). Road transport workers should be given unconditional protection from violent political cases of arson and vandalism. Getting new old driving license should be made easier. If these 3 demands are not met, the leaders announced a strike of all transport workers in Sylhet district from February 10 and in Sylhet division on February 13.

The speakers in the human chain said that after the settlement with the people killed and injured in the road accident, the workers, owners, killed and injured people went to the court and settled through the law. But even after that, the court sentenced the workers and sent them to jail. After the accident, we strongly demand that the workers should not be punished if there is an understanding with the victims of the injured and the dead.

The speakers also said that our workers’ cars were burnt and vandalized during the strike. However, in the case of burning and vandalism, our workers were made defendants in the case filed by the police. They are being harassed with false cases and the workers are in jail for a long time on false cases.

Deputy General Secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation Central Committee, President of Sylhet Divisional Committee of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation and President of Sylhet District Bus Minibus Coach Microbus Workers Union Haji Moinul Islam under the chairmanship and Deputy General Secretary Mahbub Mia Mobur gave a welcome speech at the beginning of the human chain. Joint General Secretary of Transport Workers Federation Sylhet Divisional Committee and Joint General Secretary of Sylhet District Bus Minibus Coach Microbus Workers Union Ali Akbar Rajon.

Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation Central Committee Legal Affairs Secretary and Sylhet District CNG Auto Rickshaw Workers Union President Zakaria Ahmed, Sylhet District Truck Pickup Covered Van Workers Union President Dilu Mia, General Secretary Md. Gafur Mia, executive president. Abdus Salam, President of Sylhet District Tank Lorry Workers Union. Monir Hossain, President of Sylhet District Ima Laguna Labor Union Runu Mia Moin, General Secretary Insan Ali, President of Sylhet District Auto Rickshaw Workers Union Abdul Alim Bhashani, General Secretary Faiz Ahmad.

Jasim Ahmed, Vice President of Sylhet District Bus, Minibus, Coach, Microbus Workers’ Union, Organizational Resource Abul Hasnat, among others spoke and were present.

Leaders of various trade unions and leaders of bus, minibus, coach, microbus workers sub-committee of different roads of Sylhet were present. Abdus Shahid, Treasurer of Sylhet District Bus, Minibus, Coach, Microbus Workers’ Union, recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the human bond.