Ayaan’s death : DGHS fails to submit report, next hearing on Jan 28

The High Court on Thursday again set January 28 (Sunday) for submission of investigation report on five-year-old Ayaan, who died due to negligence of the doctors, as Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) failed to submit the progress report today.

Ayaan was admitted to the United Medical College Hospital, situated in the capital’s Badda area, On December 31 for circumcision. When his physical condition deteriorated due to excessive anesthesia, his father took him to United Hospital. There he was on life support for seven days.

An HC bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah today set the new date for report submission and to pass its order.

Writ petitioner lawyer M Shahjahan Akand Masum, who filed a writ on January 9 seeking necessary directives to cancel the licence of the hospital over the death, confirmed the matter to media.

Ayaan’s father Md Shamim Ahmed on January 9, filed a case against United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital, two of its doctors, unnamed directors, employees and staff over the death of his child.

DGHS also closed the United Medical College Hospital as it has no registration paper.