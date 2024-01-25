Chinese Communist Party Vice Minister calls on Speaker

A delegation led by Chinese Communist Party’s Vice Minister for International Department Sun Haiyan on Thursday (January 25) paid a courtesy call on Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at the latter’s office in Dhaka.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues including bilateral relations, business and trade, Rohingya issue, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to China and parliamentary activities, a press release said.

The speaker said Bangladesh has a long-standing friendly relationship with China.

She said that the relationship can be further strengthened through the exchange of parliamentary norms and parliamentary alliances between the national parliaments of both countries.

On Rohingya issue, she sought China’s cooperation in repatriating Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Sun Haiyan said that China has been a long-standing trusted partner of Bangladesh.

The Chinese Communist Party’s Vice Minister said that the Communist Party of China is interested in expanding the area of trade and economic cooperation with Bangladesh.

She also congratulated the newly elected government and invited the speaker to visit China.