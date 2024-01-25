Uber appoints Nasheed Ferdous as Country Head

Uber, the ridesharing app, has announced the appointment of Nasheed Ferdous Kamal as the Country Head for Uber Bangladesh.

Nasheed is a seasoned leader with over 18 years of experience in marketing, product and pricing strategy, new business development, customer lifecycle management, revenue and base growth, said the company on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Before joining Uber, Nasheed was the General Manager at Robi Axiata Limited where she led the company’s Airtel brand Base Management and Customer Lifecycle Management in the region.

She is an alumnus of the University of Windsor and North South University.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhishek Padhye, Head of Regional Business Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nasheed as the new head of our business in Bangladesh. Her addition to our team is a significant step towards reinforcing Uber’s footprint and ensuring sustained growth in Bangladesh. Nasheed brings robust experience from the telecom industry and we are confident that under her leadership, we will explore further avenues of growth in Bangladesh.”

Commenting on the appointment, Nasheed said: “Uber has transformed the way people move in Bangladesh, while also creating work opportunities for lakhs of people. I am excited to join Uber and work alongside the talented team, as we work together on building shared mobility business in Bangladesh while committing to our sustainability goals.”

Uber started operations in Bangladesh in 2016 with a mission to power mobility. In over seven years of operations, Uber has built a strong position in the ridesharing ecosystem.