Barrister Suman can make the abandoned Chunarughat airport operational if he wins “Mora Gang”

By Matiar Chowdhury:
During the Second World War, the British government built several
airports in the subcontinent to protect and secure themselves from
enemy attacks. Among these, three airports are being built in Sylhet
division with the most important considerations. Another airport was built
right next to it at Kailashor in the present state of Tripura, which is
located in the Unkuti district of the Indian state of Tripura.
Besides, these four airports were very useful to the British in World War
- The airports of Sylhet division are Sakutikor Airport which is currently
known as Sylhet Osmani International Airport, Samshernagar Airport
located in Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar District, which is known as
Samsher Nagar Airport. This airport was in operation till 1968, domestic
flights from Dhaka were operated regularly, first from Dhaka to
Samsernagar and then to Salutikor Airport in Sylhet. At the end of the
Pakistan era when a PIA flight crashed while taking off from Samsher
Nagar, the airport was closed by the then government of Pakistan.
Hopefully Samshernagar airport will be reopened after the current
government comes to power, but not for general passengers, this airport
is being used for Bangladesh Airforce. Currently Samsher Nagar Airport
is used by Bangladesh Air Force as their base. Military planes regularly
take off here.
Chunarughat Airport in Habiganj was developed the most, the British
government arranged to keep several fighter planes together in the
bunker of this airport. The British government built underground and
above-ground runways with far-reaching plans. This military airport is
now abandoned. It has been closed since World War II. Today this air
port has turned into a deep forest. After the Second World War, the
Pakistani government also did not pay attention to this
airport. Habiganj’s veteran journalist Mansoor Uddin Iqbal has written a
lot about the same situation even after the independence of the country,
the last member of parliament elected from Chunarughat-Madhavpur,
then the state minister for civil aviation, Mahbub Ali, did not take any
initiative.
Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon, the war crime tribunal prosecutor
known as the peddler of humanity, was elected from this seat in the 12th
national parliament election of 2024. He is known as Suman in the
country and abroad. He has gained fame by highlighting the
inconsistencies of the society through social media. he has done all
these things which the whole nation knows.
Notable among the promises he made before the election was the
cleaning of the Mara Khoi River, which he immediately got down to work
without expecting a government block. The work is in progress and the
plan is to build Parjton tourist spot here on the pattern of Hatir
Jheel. Syed Mizan, a former councilor of London’s Tower Hamlets
Council and a leader of the anti-apartheid movement, has been working
to make this airport operational for several years. He currently lives
mostly in Bangladesh. Edited an online magazine called
Vajrakant. Today I spoke with my friend Syed Mizan. This writing is at
his request.
We dream a lot about Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon. I believe if
there are a few MPs like him, we will not have to wait long to build
Bangabandhu’s dream of Sonar Bangla. Although I do not know
Barrister Syed Suman personally, I believe that if he is motivated, it is
possible for him to open the Chunarughat Airport. He is the current
Member of Parliament of this AS. He himself announced to develop
Chunarughat-Madhavpur as a tourist area.