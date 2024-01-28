Science fair inaugurated in Moulvibazar

A two-day 45th National Science and Technology Week and Science Fair-2024 was inaugurated on Sunday in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila with the theme of ‘Science and Technology, Prosperity in Innovation’.

The fair was inaugurated at the upazila parishad premises under the supervision of the National Science and Technology Museum patronaged by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

A discussion was held on the occasion of the fair at the upazila parishad auditorium presided over by Kamalganj UNO Nasrin Chowdhury where Moulvibazar deputy commissioner Dr Urmy Binte Salam was present as the chief guest.

At that time, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sadia Sultana, Moulvibazar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge KM Nazrul Islam, Ekatuna UP Chairman Abu Sufian were present as special guests on the occasion conducted by the upazila Social Service Officer Sumon Debnath. Shah Helal High School Headmaster Abdul Matin Khan also spoke at the discussion.