BNP standing committee member Moyeen Khan was picked up by police from the party’s black flag procession in Uattar in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

Shahirul Kabir Khan, member of BNP’s media cell, said Moyeen Khan was picked up from Uttara sector-12.

BNP is holding black flag processions at seven places in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country protesting the price hike of daily essentials and demanding release of the party men from jail and cancellation of the parliament.