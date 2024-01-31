BNP won’t be allowed to hold programs on streets without permission: Quader

The government will not allow BNP to hold freestyle political programmes on the streets without permission, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Wednesday.

“BNP’s black-flag procession is illegal. There is no reason to think that they (BNP) will protest on the streets without taking permission and we will accept it,” he warned.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, was speaking at a press briefing at the AL President’s office at Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Wednesday (January 31, 2024) afternoon.

Earlier, police did not allow the BNP to take out processions at seven points of the capital on Tuesday, the day of the 12th parliament went into its maiden session, citing a lack of permission for the street programme.

The BNP and like-minded opposition parties were supposed to take out processions holding black flags across the country, including in the capital on Tuesday demanding a fresh election under a non-party government.

The AL general secretary said no one termed the 12th parliamentary election flawed, not even the United States.

After the results of the election, US Ambassador Peter Haas congratulated the Prime Minister and met with some ministers including the foreign minister.

Regarding price control of essentials, he said, the Prime Minister has given the necessary instructions to the ministries concerned and they have already started to work.

“The situation will not change overnight. The government is not just talking but it is in action,” he added.

“Stern action would be taken against the illegal hoarders and law violators,” the minister warned.

Regarding the nomination of the Awami League for reserved women seats, the AL leader said that Awami League will give importance and priority to those who have been tested and sacrificed for the party.

Replying to a question on Leader of the Opposition in 12th Jatiya Sangsad GM Quader’s remarks regarding the functionality of parliament, Quader said, “Why he has come to parliament if it is not functional? While thanking the speaker, he said many things violating the rules though he got a lot of opportunity to speak in Jatiya Sangsad.

Among others, Awami League organizing secretary BM Mozammel Huque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, and office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua were present at that time.