Auto-rickshaw driver stabbed dead in Sylhet

A driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was reportedly stabbed to death over a trivial matter in Kanaighat of Sylhet on Wednesday night.

The deceased was Alamgir Hossain, 32, of Tinchati village in the Jhingabari union of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Kanaighat Police Station Jahangir Hossain Sardar the incident occurred at the CNG stand at Palli Bidyut intersection in Gachbari Bazar of the upazila around 9pm on Wednesday.

Quoting locals the official said Alamgir’s auto-rickshaw collided with the motorcycle of Sadiq Ahmed of Akuni village of the same union.

Following the incident, the two motorcycle riders started beating Alamgir indiscriminately and one stage stabbed him with a sharp knife, leaving Alamgir dead on the spot.

The accused fled the spot leaving the motorcycle there. Later, an angry mob set fire to the motorcycle.