NBR cuts import duty on four essential items

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has issued a notification reducing import duty on rice, edible oil, sugar and dates ahead of holy month of Ramadan.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem signed four separate orders in this regard on Thursday.

At the cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s office on January 29, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered reducing the duty on edible oil, sugar, dates and rice on the occasion of Ramadan.

She also asked the authorities concerned to ensure adequate supply of the four essentials at the meeting.