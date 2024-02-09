Ijtema: 7 devotees die in 2nd phase

Seven devotees have died in the second phase of Biswa Ijtema began on Friday (February 9).

Of them, one was killed in road accident on the way to Ijtema venue and six others were died of old age complications.

Four of the deceased were identified as Md Abul Kalam, 65, of Sherpur Sadar upazila; Md Helim Miah, 65, of Netrakona; Md Jahir Uddin, 65, of Dinajpur; Nabir Uddin, 65, of Jamalpur; and Abul Kashem, 65.

The second phase of the three-day Biswa Ijtema began through Aam Bayan on the bank of the Turag River in Gazipur’s Tongi on Friday (February 9).