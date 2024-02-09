Imran Khan’s party backed candidates win 74, out of 171 seats

Candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan have won the most seats in Pakistan’s assembly race with just over half of constituencies called on Friday, the Election Commission said, reports agencies.

Imran Khan’s PTI-backed Independent candidates are leading on 74 seats, followed by PML-N on 5, PPP on 40 and MQM-P 5, according to the unofficial results released by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday (February 9, 2024), reports The Express Tribune of Pakistan.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s party claimed victory in the general elections while alleging that results were being delayed to rig the outcome. In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party also asked PML-N’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who was the favourite to win as he was backed by the powerful Army, to concede defeat. The PML-N, however, rejected the demand and claimed that it was winning Thursday’s elections.

There were dozens of parties in the fray but the main contest was among Khan’s PTI, whose candidates are running as independents, former three-time premier Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Bilawal Zardari Bhutto’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In a statement on X from the PTI official handle, the party stated that it won more than 150 NA seats, out of 265 open for contest as per the data received in Form 45s, which are the primary source of election results at the lowest level and show the votes for each candidate at each polling station.

Mandate stolen, alleges Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

“Copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidates’ polling agents, which show them winning by a large majority.

According to independent reports, PTI has won well over 150 National Assembly seats & is in a solid position to form government in Federal, Punjab & KP (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), with a clear majority,” it stated.

“However, manipulation of the results in the late hours of the night is an utter disgrace & a brazen theft of the nation’s mandate. The people of Pakistan vehemently reject the rigged results. The world is watching,” it asserted.

In another statement, PTI alleged that its mandate was being stolen.

“Let the world know that the clear and overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Despite unprecedented pre-poll rigging & oppression, there was a record, massive turnout on polling day,” it stated. The party said that every independent candidate backed by it was winning by a landslide.

In another statement, the party asked Sharif to concede defeat.

“Show some grace @NawazSharifMNS, accept the defeat! The people of Pakistan will never accept you. This is a golden opportunity to regain some credibility as a Democrat. Daylight robbery is going to be rejected massively by Pakistan!” it said in a statement on X.

PML-N has countered the PTI claim about results and said that it was winning.