BNP leader Altaf Hossain shown arrested in 3 more cases

A Dhaka Court on Sunday shown arrested former home minister and BNP Vice Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury in three other separate cases.

The cases have been filed with Ramna Police Station.

After ending hearing on arrest and bail petitions, Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Shohag shown him arrested.

As Altaf Hossain is sick, he joined the hearing virtually from jail.

Four cases were filed with Ramna police station against Altaf Hossain centering last year’s October 28 rally organised by the BNP.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested Altaf from Tongi on November 5. He was produced before a court on the same day in Chief Justice’s residence attack case.