CIS-BCCI president seeks improved connectivity with Russia

President of CIS-BCCI (Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry) Mohammad Ali Deen had a courtesy meeting with Russian Ambassador in Dhaka Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy at the embassy office recently.

CDeen highlighted the activities of the CIS-BCCI Chamber in the private sector forum for promoting trade and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and CIS countries, with a special focus on Russia, reports UNB.

He emphasised the potentiality of the Russian market for Bangladesh in a bid to diversify the export market as well as diversify products.

“In order to augment our exports of RMG (ready-made garments), garment accessories, pharmaceuticals, leather goods, seafood, and other products, the Russian market should be fully tapped,” he pointed out.

He further underscored improving connectivity with Russia through shipping cargo, warehouse facilities in Russia, and adequate banking facilities for smooth transactions in business.

He also requested more simplification of business visas for genuine businessmen for easy and frequent travel.

In response, Russian Ambassador Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy also reciprocated the idea, saying that both Russia and Bangladesh are engaged in deep friendship right after the liberation of Bangladesh and emphasising widening the scope for furthering bilateral trade and commerce.

He further proposed to have a Russian Trade Fair in Dhaka organised by the Russian Embassy in Dhaka and CIS-BCCI sometime in September or October 2024.

The CIS-BCCI president expressed hope that business transactions with Russia will further grow if taka and ruble currencies can be exchanged for imports and exports.

CIS-BCCI is also going to take a “Russian Business Language Course” at the Chamber to facilitate easy business communication with Russian counterparts, he added.

CIS-BCCI Vice President Jadab Debnath, Director Salma Hossain Ash, and Adviser Mahbub Islam Runu were among others present at the meeting.