PM Sheikh Hasina holds meeting with Qatar Premier

A meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Premier and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was held on Friday (Feb 16) at Munich in Germany on the side lines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024, reports BSS.

The meeting was held at the conference venue, Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich in the afternoon.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual and global interests.

Among others, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Senior Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Masud Bin Momen were present during the meetings.

The Munich Security Conference 2024 is being held in German city Munich from February 16 to 18.