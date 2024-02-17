Rangpur win against Chattogram by 18 runs

Rangpur Riders beat Chattogram Challengers by 18 runs in the 34th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday.

They managed to restrict the Challengers to 169/6 in 20 overs while defending 187 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Romario Shepherd played a stormy knock of 66 runs from just 30 balls hitting six sixes and five fours which worked only for abating the difference of Chattogram’s defeat.

Dwaine Pretorius bagged three wickets for Rangpur while Mahedi Hasan got two.

Earlier, Ranpur Riders posted the challenging total of 187 runs with an important knock of Shakib Al Hasan.

The ace all-rounder provided 62 runs from 39 balls to provide his team a strong momentum from a tough position.

Mahedi Hasan played a cameo of 34 run from 17 balls, and at the end the Riders reached 187/8.

Romario Shepherd picked up three wickets for Chattogram while Salauddin Sakil and Shohidul Islam got two apiece.

Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Reeza Hendricks, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, James Neesham, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad.

Chattogram Challengers: Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce(w), Shykat Ali, Shuvagata Hom(c), Romario Shepherd, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Salauddin Sakil, Bilal Khan.