Polls code violation: MP Mohiuddin gets bail

A Chattogram court on Sunday granted bail to the newly-elected ruling party MP of Chattogram-10, Mohiuddin Bachchu in a case filed by the Election Commission (EC) for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Md Salauddin passed the bail order.

On February 15, an arrest warrent was issued by the same court against Mohiuddin Bachchu as the MP did not appear before the court despite summon order issued earlier.

Bachchu’s lawyer Adv Md Ibrahim Hossain Chowdhury Babul said Mohiuddin Bachchu surrendered in the court today and sought bail.

Bacchu was sued on charges of distributing cheques as donations to mosques, temples, and pagodas ahead of the 12th national election on January 16.

Mohammad Mustafa Kamal, election officer under Double Mooring Police Station, filed the case with the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Salauddin after the Election Enquiry Committee of the constituency found the allegations to be true.