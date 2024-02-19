BB directs fin. insts. to take part in pension scheme

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed officers and employees of non-banking financial institutions to ensure the participation in the Universal Pension Scheme.

Department of Financial Institutions and Markets (DFIM) of the central bank on Monday sent the instruction to the chief executives of all financial institutions in this regard.

Earlier on February 8, Banking Regulations and Policy department sent the instruction to the chief executives of all banks.

With a view to bringing the people, especially the elderly, of the country under a sustainable and well-organised social security system, the government enacted the Universal Pension Management Act, 2023, and the Universal Pension Scheme Rules, 2023.