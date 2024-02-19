HSC exams of 2025 on short syllabus

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025 will be held on a short syllabus.

Confirming the matter, Education Ministry’s public relation office MA Khayer said, “2025’s HSC exams will be held on short syllebus as per 2023’s HSC.

According to the notice, the HSC exams for 2025 will be held according to the 2023 revised syllabus formulated by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

HSC exams will be held in all subjects. And the exams will be held in full marks in three hours, the notice said.

Earlier, a notification, signed by Bangladesh Inter-Education Board coordination committee chief and Dhaka education board chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker, said that the HSC examinations of 2025 will be held on a full syllabus and full marks.