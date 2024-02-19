Pinaki Bhattacharya sued in Sylhet under Cyber Security Act

A case has been filed against writer and online activist Pinaki Bhattacharya under the Cyber Security Act in Sylhet.

bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha Sylhet district chapter’s vice-president Abdur Rahman filed the case at Sylhet’s cyber tribunal judge Md Moni Kamal’s court on Sunday afternoon.

In the case, charges were brought against seven people including Pinaki Bhattacharya who now lives abroad.

The plaintiff alleged that the accused had uploaded false, fabricated, distasteful and imaginary videos of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her brother Sheikh Kamal on social media after editing those.

In the case, Nazmul Islam, Shahriar Hossain Shakib, Shakil Ahmed, Hasar Mia, Abdul Hadi and Rezaul Karim were made accused in the case.

It was also alleged that the accused taking different names and in guise have been making propaganda and rumour humiliating Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Taking the case into cognizance, Sylhet’s cyber tribunal judge recorded the case and asked CID to investigate it.