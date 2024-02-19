Rangpur win nail-biter against Barishal

Rangpur Riders earned a hard-fought victory by one wicket against Fortune Barishal in the 38th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday.

The Riders overtook the 152-run target just before three balls of ending 20 overs with one wicket in hand at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Monday.

Brandon King, Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham contributed to win adding 45, 29 and 28 runs respectively.

Obed McCoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets each for Barishal.

Earlier, Barishal were restricted to 151/9 despite they at one stage collected 115 runs losing just two wickets after 12 overs, and eyed on a big total.

However, the real shock was yet to come before Abu Haider Rony came into the attack and completely rattled Barishal’s batting lineup down picked up five wickets in his wizard spell.

Tamim Iqbal, Tom Banton and Kyle Mayers were the prime contributors for Barsishal with their 33, 26 and 46 respectively.

Abu Haider Rony bagged five wickets conceding just 12 runs in four overs while Hasan Mahmud got two.

Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders (Playing XI): Tom Moores, Brandon King, Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Mahedi Hasan, James Neesham, Shamim Hossain, Dwaine Pretorius, Abu Hider Rony, Hasan Mahmud.

Fortune Barishal (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Tom Banton, Kyle Mayers, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Kamrul Islam.