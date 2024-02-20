WFP lauds Bangladesh for ‘massive success’ over past 15 years

The Executive Director of United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Cindy H. McCain, has lauded Bangladesh for making massive success in different sectors in the last 15 years.

She pointed out Bangladesh’s leading role in women empowerment, reduction of dropout from schools through school feeding programmes, and building resilience in response to climate adversities, reports UNB.

She highly praised the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving shelter to the Rohingyas (Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals) who were forced to leave Myanmar due to ethnic cleansing and genocide by the Government of Myanmar.

The Executive Director of WFP made the remarks during the ceremony, which marked the presentation of Letter of Commission by Md. Monirul Islam, Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy, accrediting him as the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to WFP.

Ambassador and PR Islam thanked the Executive Director for receiving the Commission and for sharing her understanding of the achievements of Bangladesh in recent years. Referring to WFP’s activities in Bangladesh as multi-dimensional, long-standing and highly effective, the Ambassador informed the WFP Chief of the Government’s engagements (both financial and operational contributions) in the School Feeding Programme and Rice Fortification Programme of Bangladesh.He appreciated the unprecedented support and role of WFP to deal with the Rohingya issue and requested to persuade the Government of Myanmar through the WFP Executive Board for the safe, assured and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland. The Ambassador expressed his satisfaction on the achievements of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for Bangladesh for the period 2022-2026 and plead for working closely with the Government of Bangladesh to ensure financing from the development partners in the implementation of CSP.

The event, held at WFP Headquarter on 19 February, ended with reiteration of commitment by both Bangladesh and WFP to work together closely emphasizing “Saving and Changing Lives Worldwide” in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, particularly with regard to SDG 2.

Md. Jasim Uddin, Counsellor, Md. Al Amin, Alternate Permanent Representative to WFP and Aysha Akter, First Secretary (Political) of Bangladesh Embassy in Rome were present while the Executive Director of WFP was accompanied by senior officials of WFP.