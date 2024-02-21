3 Indian men held in Sylhet border

Three Indian nationals were arrested at Jaflong border in Sylhet on early Tuesday on charge of penetrating Bangladesh without any legal documents.

The arrested were identified as Ahmed Hossain, 50, son of Abul Kalam of Muktapur village of Dauki police station in Meghalaya State, Rajesh Das, 42, son of Ramesh Das, and Lokesh Tanti, 36, son of late Benga Tanti of the same village, police said.

Goainghat police station officer-in-charge Rafiqul Islam said that a patrol team of the Border Guard Bangladesh arrested the three Indian men at the Jaflong border at about 2:00am, after they illegally entered in Bangladesh territory without any passport and visa.

‘The BGB personnel handed the arrested over to the police in the early morning after filing a case against them,’ the OC said.

He said that the arrested Indian nationals were sent to the district judicial magistrate court in the afternoon when the court ordered to send them to jail.