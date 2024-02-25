Holy Shab-e-Barat being observed

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, observes throughout the country on Sunday night with due religious fervour and devotion.

On this occasion, Islamic Foundation (IF) has chalked out programmes at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, an Islamic Foundation (IF) press release said.

The Islamic Foundation will hold waz (religious sermons) and doa-mahfils at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque today.

Besides, religious sermons highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Barat will be delivered at various mosques after Maghrib prayers alongside holding special munajat after Esha prayers on Sunday night in the country.