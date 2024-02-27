Development work of Osmani Airport to complete in 2-3 years: Faruk Khan

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan said on Tuesday that the development work of Osmani Airport will be completed within the next 2-3 years.

“The slow pace of development work in different countries of the world is an inevitable reality. There are many international crises, including dollars, in our country. For these reasons, it is taking some time to complete the mega project of Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport,” he said.

“Efforts are being made to complete the project as soon as possible,” the minister said after visiting the development work of Sylhet Osmani International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

“Work has begun to install advanced radar at Osmani Airport. All problems will be solved in the next two years,” he added.

At the time, the minister also inquired about the construction work of the cargo terminal at Sylhet Osmani International Airport and provided overall directions.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, among others, were present at the time.