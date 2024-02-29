BNP leader Ishraque gets bail in 12 cases

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in 12 separate cases filed with different police stations in Dhaka over the subversive acts centering the party’s grand rally on October 28.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ibadat Hossain gave him six-week anticipatory bail on Thursday after a hearing.

Barrister AKM Ehsanur Rahman said the HC granted Ishraque bail for six months in 12 separate cases over the BNP’s October 28 grand rally.

He said within the period, Ishraque will have to surrender before the lower court.