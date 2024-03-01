At least 43 killed in massive fire in Bailey Road

At least 43 people died after a massive fire raced through a restaurant in Bailey Road of the capital on Thursday night.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen confirmed the matter early Friday.

Among the victims, 33 bodies were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the remaining ten bodies were kept at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said the minister.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in association with members of police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) brought the flame under control around 11:50 pm, around two hours after it broke out.

Shahjadi Sultana, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters control room, confirmed the matter.

Earlier, FSCD’s warehouse inspector Anwarul Islam said the blaze began in ‘Kacchi Bhai Restaurant’ at 9:50 pm.

On information, eight firefighting units from several stations rushed to the spot, he said.

Later, four more units were added while members of the police and BGB extended their helping hands to bring the fire under control.

The origin of the fire could not be known immediately, the FSCD officer said, adding that details on this matter will be shared later.