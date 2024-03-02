Govt enabling armed forces to face any situation: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said her government has been making armed forces of the country as modern and time-befitting to make them capable to face any situation as various development projects are being implemented for the purpose.

“We want our armed forces to be competent to face any situation arisen in our country,” she said speaking as chief guest at the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (BIR)-2024 third reunion at the Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Center in Rajshahi Cantonment, reports BSS.

Briefly describing various projects taken for the development of the armed forces, the premier said her government has been implementing different projects to build the armed forces as modern and time-befitting.

She said, “We have built several Infantry divisions, brigades, units and training institutes for the development of the armed forces since assuming power”.

Sheikh Hasina has highly praised the armed forces for brightening the country’s image at home and abroad by their good works.

“Our armed forces have not only earned reputation at home, but also in the international arena by making huge contribution to the United Nations peacekeeping missions,” she said.

The prime minister said the armed forces acquired the confidence and trust of the people through their works wherever they go.

She said her government has been building Bangladesh Armed Forces in line with the Forces Goal-2030 which was formulated following the Defence Policy of 1974 adopted by the Father of the Nation.

The premier thanked the armed forces personnel for standing by the people in especially any natural disaster.

She also said the armed forces have also been contributing immensely to the country’s advancement by taking part in the infrastructure development during the Awami League government across the country.

“So, our target is to take our country forward towards prosperity in a collective manner,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government is committed to transforming the country into a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh free from poverty as the Father of the Nation’s dream by 2041.

She continued that Bangladesh is now branded as the model of development on the global stage due to her government’s massive development programmes.

“No one can neglect Bangladesh now. We will move around the world keeping our heads high with due dignity,” she said.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, the prime minister said Bangladesh has also been facing its impacts like the world.

“So, we will have to make sure that no single inch of (fallow) land remains uncultivated,” she said.

The prime minister inspected the parade of the regiment riding on an open jeep and later took state salute as she was accorded a guard of honour.

She also laid wreath at the ‘Bir Gaurav’ monument erected in memory of the martyrs of the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment.

She attended the Darbar of the regiment as well.

Earlier, on her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed and Commandant of Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Centre and PAPA BIR Major General Khandakar Md Shahedul Emran.

Cabinet members, PM’s defense adviser, chiefs of the three services, members of the parliament, senior civil and military officials, among others, were present at the function.