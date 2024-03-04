Constable die as bus hits bike in Sylhet

A police constable died after a bus hit his motorcycle at Hilalpur in Golapganj upazila of Sylhet on Sunday morning.

The deceased was Abul Hossain, 27, son of Moshahid Ali of Sheikhpara village in Zakiganj upazila. He was a constable at Bahubal Police Station in Habiganj.

Masudul Amin, officer-in-charge of Golapganj Police Station , said the accident took place around 11am when he was heading to his home in Zakiganj and a bus hit his motorcycle from behind, leaving Hossain dead on the spot.

Police are trying to arrest bus driver.

The body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.