Child killed, 10 injured tourist bus-truck collision in Sylhet

A six-year-old child was killed and 10 others were injured in a collision between a truck and a tourist bus on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway at Jaintapur upazila in Sylhet district on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place around 1pm in Umanpur area under the upazila.

The deceased child was Parash, 6, son of Rasel Mia, a resident of Salihar village under Gouripur upazila of Mymensingh district.

According to locals, the accident happened when a stone-laden Sylhet bound truck collided head-on with the Jaflang-bound tourist bus, leaving the child dead on the spot and 10 others critically injured.

On information, police and fire service personnel rescued the injured and sent them to several hospitals in Sylhet.

Jaintapur Model Police Station OC Tajul Islam confirmed the matter adding that legal actions were underway in this regard.