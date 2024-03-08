PM Sheikh Hasina hands over best Joyeeta Award to five women

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday conferred “Best Joyeeta Award-2023” at the national level to five women as recognition of their outstanding achievements in different fields by overcoming difficulties and challenges.

She handed over the award at a function organised to mark the International Women’s Day-2024 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, reports UNB.

The best awardees are- Anar Koli (economics) from Mymensingh, Kalyani Minji (education and employment) from Rajshahi, Komoli Robi Dash (successful mother) from Moulvibazar, Jahanara Begum (repression prevention) from Barguna and Pakhi Dutta Hijra (social development) from Khulna.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi) chaired the event, while Women and Children Affairs Secretary Nazma Mobarek delivered the welcome speech.

Kallyani Minji on behalf of the Joyeeta awardees shared her feelings upon receiving the honour.

“Joyeeta” (victorious), a woman who reaches the peak of success by conquering all hurdles, means it is the symbolic name of a struggling and indomitable woman.

Every year the government confers the award to Joyeetas in five categories– the women who achieved success economically, the women who earned success in education and job, the successful mothers, the women who turned around by wiping out the dark days of torture and the women who contributed to social development.