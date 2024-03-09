Bangladesh to face India in final Sunday

Bangladesh U-16 national football team will face India again in final match of SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship scheduled held on Sunday at ANFA Complex in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The match kicks off at 3.15 pm (BST).

Bangladesh and India have been the most successful nations in women’s football in the SAFF Championship and the Sunday’s final will add another chapter between the two rivals, reports BSS.

Bangladesh so far has shown classy football throughout the tournament. The girls in red and green drew the first match beating Nepal 2-0 in their opening round-robin league match and defeated strong India by 3-1 goals in the second match.

The Bengal Tigresses thrashed Bhutan by 6-0 goals to maintain their supremacy through the tournament.

India also made a flying start crushing Bhutan 7-0 and Nepal 10-0 in the tournament.

The Saiful Bari Titu’s side will be physiologically ahead than India before the nerve-wrecking final following their 3-1 victory over India, but rejuvenated India must be aiming to fight back in the final after their refreshing last match victory over host Nepal.

Addressing at a pre-final press conference on Saturday, Bangladesh’s head coach Saiful Bari Titu said his girls worked hard and confirmed the final with one match in hand.

He said the two best teams will play the final match and anything can happen in the final.

Commenting on India team, Titu said India is a very good side, especially their attacking strength is very good.

The Bangladesh’s coach thinks that the final match should be memorable for both the teams.

Titu said final match means a nerve-wrecking pressure. Those who overcome it and commit less mistake in the match have chance to win the final.

Bangladesh skipper Arpita Biswas, who was one of the scorer in the win over India match, said the team is in good shape at the moment and they have taken one and half month preparation for the SAFF tournament.

She said they have good team spirit at the moment and want to continue it and players are prepared to give their best effort in the final to win the trophy.

Bangladesh earlier won title of the SAFF U-15 in 2017 and U-19 title in 2021. In the latest meeting between the two sides U-19 final ended with the trophy being shared at a match held last month in Dhaka.