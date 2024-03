The Ministry of Commerce has fixed prices of dates, an Iftar item.

According to a notice issued on Monday, the ministry has fixed the price range for low-grade dates at Tk 150 to Tk 165 per kilogram. Besides, price of Zahidi dates, which come in sacks, has been between between Tk 170 and Tk 180 per kilogram.

This notice was sent to both the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Bangladesh Fresh Fruits Importers Association.