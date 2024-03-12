Woman in Sylhet wins 10L in Walton’s ‘Nonstop Millionaire’ campaign

Housewife ‘Laki Begum’ in Sylhet, Balaganj was awarded Tk10 lakh after she had purchased a Walton brand refrigerator at installment under the ongoing digital campaign season-20’s ‘nonstop millionaire offer.

With the slogan of ‘Best product, Best offer’, the country’s electronics giant Walton has launched ‘Digital Campaign Season-20’ across the country with the offer of ‘Nonstop Millionaire’ benefit.

Total of 30 customers became millionaire in the earlier seasons of Walton digital campaign.

In season-20, customers are offered ‘nonstop millionaire’ on the purchase of Walton brand fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine or fan from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform ‘E-plaza’ across the country.

In addition, crores of Taka in cashback are also available.

Customers are enjoying the benefits of Season-20 from March 1, and the benefits will be continued until any further notice.

Laki Begum became the 31st millionaire of the digital campaign after she had purchased Walton fridge at installment with Tk10,000 down-payment.

Popular film actress Apu Biswas and actor Amin Khan handed over a check of Tk10 lakh to Laki Begum at a programme, arranged by Walton Plaza Tajpur branch at Osmani Nagar Upazilla in Sylhet, held at Tajpur Government Primary School ground on Sunday.

The function was also attended, among others, by Walton’s Chief Marketing Officer Didarul Alam Khan, Senior Executive Director Mohammad Shahjada Salim, Walton Plaza Chief Sales Executive Wahiduzzaman Tanveer, Walton Plaza Tajpur Branch Manager Najim Uddin, Osmani Nagar Upazila Chairman Md. Shamim Ahmed, Upazila Awami League President Ataur Rahman Chowdhury, Tajpur Government Primary School’s President Mamunur Rashid Khalku and Head Teacher Shilpi Pal, Kadamtala Bonik Samity’s General Secretary Noman Ahmad Jahangir and other local dignitaries.

Laki Begum is a resident of Dakshin Raig Dara area of Ushmanpur.

She has a family of 4 including husband and two sons. Her husband Khaja Mia’s grocery store is the only income source of her family.

For this shop, Laki Begum bought a fridge worth Tk35,666 at installment from Walton Plaza Tajpur branch on March 2.

Her name, mobile number and the model number of the purchased fridge are digitally registered.

Later, she received a message from Walton on his mobile with the notification that she was awarded Tk10 lakh.

Laki Begum said that most of the people in her village use Walton’s fridges. She also decided to buy Walton fridge for affordable rates, high quality, attractive design and long lasting.

Actress Apu Biswas said there is no alternative to buy domestically made products for the country’s economic progress.

Buying ‘Made in Bangladesh’ products will strengthen the country’s economic base. Walton is manufacturing highest standard in its own factory in the country. Walton is not only meeting the needs of the country but also exporting products to more than 40 countries, she added.