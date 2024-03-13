Inclusion of women in political parties makes democracy more effective: Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury

Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has said that the inclusion of women in political parties leads the country towards a more effective democracy.

She made the remarks while participating in the discussion titled ‘Leveraging Parliamentary Democracy for Political Empowerment of Women: Bangladesh Perspective’, organized by the Bangladesh High Commission at Churchill Hall of the House of Commons, UK, on Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release.

“Many consider the instance of becoming the first woman speaker of the national parliament as a great example of women’s empowerment. It is a symbol that shows that if a woman is qualified enough, she can reach the pinnacle of success,” she said.

“Women constitute more than half of the total population of Bangladesh, and the number of female voters is higher than that of males. It is high time for the state to adopt gender-sensitive laws and policies for the political empowerment of women. If gender balance is maintained, women’s empowerment will be accelerated in the country, and gender-responsive budgeting can play a helpful role in this regard,” Dr Shirin said in her speech.

The JS Speaker also said, “To ensure the political empowerment of women, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had made provisions for 15 reserved seats for women in the National Parliament, which were increased to 50 by our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The process of including more women parliamentarians in the directly elected National Parliament is under way.”

Parliamentarians of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, diplomats, representatives from Commonwealth countries, and the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in the United Kingdom, Sayeda Muna Tasnim, among others, were present at the event.

Later, the JS Speaker participated in the meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and then paid a courtesy call on CPA Secretary General Stephen Twigg to exchange views.