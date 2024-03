Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital evening

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday evening for health checkup.

She will be taken to the hospital around 6:30pm from her Gulshan residence ‘Firoza’.

The BNP Chairperson’s press wing officer Shamsuddin Didar confirmed it.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan residence on January 11 last after staying under treatment at the hospital for more than five months earlier.