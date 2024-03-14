Elderly man beaten to death by ‘nephew’ in Sunamganj

A septuagenarian man was beaten to death allegedly his nephew at Dowarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district on Thursday over a land dispute.

The incident happened at at Fatehpur village around 8:30 am.

Deceased Iskandar Ali, 70, was a resident of the village.

Police said Ekhlas Miah along with Akkas, Gafur and some of his associates indiscriminately beat Iskandar Ali on the bank of a pond in the morning over a land dispute, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Dowarabazar Police Station officer-in-charge Badrul Hasan.

He said they arrested Ekhlas Miah for his connection in the incident.

Preperation to file a case against the involved people was underway, said Yasmin, daughter-in-law of the deceased.