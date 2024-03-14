President returns home after health check-up

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has returned home on Thursday morning after a health check-up in London.

An Emirates Airlines flight EK-582 carrying the President and his spouse Dr Rebeka Sultana, landed in Dhaka at 7:55 am on Thursday, according to a press release from Bangabhaban.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, dean of diplomatic corps, the UAE ambassador in Dhaka, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police (IGP) and civil and military high-ups received the President at the airport.

Earlier on March 3, President Shahabuddin left Dhaka for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom for health check-up.